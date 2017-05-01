Regional Briefs – May 1, 2017

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8:01 pm |

Man Leaps on Tracks to Save Woman, Has Backpack Stolen

EDISON, N.J. – A man who leaped onto train tracks Friday morning to rescue a coworker who fainted had his backpack stolen, The Associated Press reported. As Anil Vannavalli, 34, was carrying the woman to safety, someone took the backpack, which held his laptop, headphones and $200 in cash.

Lawmakers Want ‘Distracted Driving Breathalyzer’

ALBANY – Legislators in New York are pushing for the “Breathalyzer for distracted drivers,” saying that the in-development technology would allow officers to determine if a person was using their smartphone at the time of an accident, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Driver With $7,000 in Unpaid Tolls, Fees Arrested

FORT LEE, N.J. – Transit police arrested a Teaneck woman Monday morning after she failed to pay a toll on the George Washington Bridge and was found with a debt of $6,845 in unpaid tolls and fees, The Associated Press reported. Annikea Bernard, 35, had accumulated 106 E-ZPass violations.

NY Lawmakers Propose Bill For Subway Lead Paint Study

ALBANY – Two state lawmakers are introducing legislation requiring the MTA to check NYC’s aging subway system for lead paint the Daily News reported. Sen. Jose Peralta of Queens and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the Bronx, both Democrats, would give the MTA a year to complete the study.

Menendez: Doc’s Conviction Doesn’t Affect My Case

BELMAR, N.J. – New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said Monday that the conviction of a longtime friend and campaign donor won’t have an impact on the two men’s upcoming corruption trial, The Associated Press reported. Eye doctor Salomon Melgen was convicted Friday of Medicare fraud.

Defense Secretary to Address Graduating Cadets

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be the commencement speaker at West Point’s graduation May 27, the U.S. Military Academy said Monday.