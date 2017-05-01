Hamas to Present New ‘Politically Correct’ Charter

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 4:55 am |

A mock burnt Israeli bus is seen on a stage during an anti-Israel rally organized by the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza City. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

YERUSHALAYIM - Hamas is expected to present a new charter on Monday, in advance of the meeting Wednesday between Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. President Donald Trump. Hamas sources said that the release of the charter at this time is no accident; it is a signal to both Trump and Abbas that Hamas is a force to be contended with and cannot be ignored.

The new charter includes some revisions. Jews are not the enemy, the charter emphasizes; Zionists are, but a Zionist is anyone who lives in, or was born in Israel and has not consciously rejected Zionism, and has served in the IDF. The charter also recognized and accepts that a Palestinian state will be established in the “occupied territories” of Yehudah and Shomron liberated by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War, but it does not recognize Israel’s existence in the rest of “historic Palestine,” which still belongs to the “Palestinian people.”

The charter also authorizes Arabs to accept the “struggle against occupation” on nonviolent terms, although violence is not excluded as part of this “struggle.” In addition, the charter formally declares Hamas an independent group, and no longer a subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood, as declared in the previous charter issued in 1988 declared.

The new charter, Hamas sources say, positions the group to compete in the international diplomatic arena, providing those who are wont to support it with a document that they can point to, which shows the group subscribing to international norms.