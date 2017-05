Monday, May 1, 2017 at 7:38 pm |

BROOKLYN - Councilman Chaim Deutsch’s first reelection campaign was endorsed by leaders of the Midwood district’s Russian-speaking community.

In a press release Monday, Deutsch announced the support of Gregory Davidzon, who owns a popular radio station, and district leaders Ari Kagan and Margarita Kagan. He faces a Democratic primary opponent, Kalman Yegar, in September.

Ari Kagan lost the Democratic primary to Deutsch in 2013.