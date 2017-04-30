Regional Briefs – April 30, 2017

Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 7:35 pm |

Woman Shot at Point-Blank Range Saved by Her Purse

BROOKLYN – A woman shot at point-blank range during a carjacking in BedSty early Wednesday was saved when the bullet was blocked by her purse, the Daily News reported. Victor Walker, 52, drove off in her Jeep. He was found nearby and arrested.

Feds Arrest Illegal Immigrant After NJ Jail Ignores Request

NEWARK – Federal immigration agents arrested an illegal immigrant on Tuesday after a Somerset County jail ignored a request to detain him, releasing him back into the community, The Associated Press reported. Savino Castro-Pena, 61, a Mexican national, was convicted of armed assault.

New Report Shows Percent Drop in Crime in NJ

TRENTON – New Jersey’s overall crime rate decreased by 5 percent in 2015 compared to the years before, though there was a sharp rise in murders and crimes against women, The Associated Press reported. A state report released Friday shows murders increased from 354 to 369 and violent crimes decreased from 23,004 to 22,899.

Cuomo: NY Saves $20M on Green Energy, Recycling

ALBANY – Increased recycling and less use of copy paper have saved New York state government nearly $20 million over five years, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. Since 2011, the state has reduced its use of copy paper by 35 percent and increased recycling of debris from construction projects.

NY Firehouses Hold Open Houses to Recruit Volunteers

ALBANY – More than 450 fire departments across New York state held open houses this past weekend to recruit new members, The Associated Press reported. Volunteers conducted firehouse tours, showed firefighting techniques and allowed visitors to try on gear.

8 Suffer Minor Injuries In Bensonhurst Fire

BROOKLYN – Eight people suffered minor injuries such as sprains and smoke inhalation Friday in a Bensonhurst fire in a garage where 150 containers of fuel were stored, The Associated Press reported. About 140 firefighters responded.