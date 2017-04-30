Parties Trade Places in See-Saw Race in Israeli Polls

Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 3:56 pm |

Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid, speaking during a party faction meeting at the Knesset. (Miriam Alster/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - The latest poll shows Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud, just a few days after Likud was found to be leading Yesh Atid.

The new Geocartography poll, commissioned by the Knesset, has Lapid nosing ahead of Netanyahu by two Knesset seats, as compared to a Channel 2 survey last week which predicted Netanyahu would defeat Lapid by 28 to 24, if elections were held now.

It was not clear what would account for such an abrupt shift in voter sentiment.

However, even if the new findings are accurate, Lapid would still face major hurdles in forming a majority coalition, since the parties which comprise the current Likud-led coalition would win 65 seats next time around.

Even if Kulanu (currently in the coalition) would swing to Lapid, to join Zionist Camp and Meretz, he would have to persuade the Arab Joint List to support him, in order to secure a majority, according to Arutz Sheva.

Geocartography’s forecast altogether: Yesh Atid, 25, Likud 23, Jewish Home 13, Joint List 13, Zionist Camp 11, United Torah Judaism 9, Kulanu 7, Shas 6, Yisrael Beytenu 7, Meretz 6.