Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
ד' אייר תשע"ז - י״ט בעומר
| Sunday, April 30, 2017
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Community
Kevius Shiur in Belz Begins New Zman
Kevius Shiur in Belz Begins New Zman
Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 5:37 am |
ד' אייר תשע"ז
The Belzer Rebbe,
shlita
, speaks at the bi-annual
Kevius Shiur
, beginning the new summer
zman
for the
bachurim
of the Belzer yeshivos. (JDN)
A view of the crowd at the
Kevius Shiur
. (JDN)
The Rebbe, being in the year of
aveilus
for his mother,
a”h
, leads the
tefillos
at
Maariv
. (JDN)