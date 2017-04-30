Kevius Shiur in Belz Begins New Zman

The Belzer Rebbe, shlita, speaks at the bi-annual Kevius Shiur, beginning the new summer zman for the bachurim of the Belzer yeshivos. (JDN)
A view of the crowd at the Kevius Shiur. (JDN)
The Rebbe, being in the year of aveilus for his mother, a”h, leads the tefillos at Maariv. (JDN)