Germany’s Welt newspaper reports that a Swiss man arrested for espionage Friday in Frankfurt may have been spying on German tax officials. German prosecutors said the 54-year-old man, identified only…
Read more »
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district. The battle should be completed “in a…
Read more »
Arab states will provide Israel with security protection against Hamas and Fatah if Israel agrees to a full withdrawal from lands liberated in the Six Day War, Jordanian Foreign Minister…
Read more »
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticized President Hassan Rouhani for saying his detente policy with the West had caused the threat of war to fade as tensions intensify…
Read more »
For the first time, an Israeli government official has publicly acknowledged what she called the “damage” that was done to Rabbi Uzi Meshulam, who for years spoke out about missing…
Read more »
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday divorce talks with the European Union would be difficult, responding to the tough stance taken by EU leaders over the upcoming Brexit…
Read more »
French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen on Saturday chose defeated first-round candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her prime minister, a bid to attract his voters and help her to victory…
Read more »
A five-month undercover operation yielded the arrest of 20 suspects who were dealing in illegal arms. Over 160 security personnel raided dozens of homes early Sunday in Galilee Arab villages,…
Read more »
President Donald Trump invited Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House during a phone call on Saturday that also addressed concerns over North Korea, the White House said in…
Read more »
Flooding from heavy rains sweeping across the Midwest has killed at least one person in Missouri, prompted numerous rescues and blocked roadways. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old…
Read more »
The Tel Aviv Municipality has canceled a debt seizure order against the city’s Great Synagogue for debts it claims the synagogue owes dating back nearly five years. The city had…
Read more »
SpaceX is set to launch a payload Sunday morning for the National Reconnaissance Office in one of the company’s earliest tests as a national security launch provider. The spy satellite,…
Read more »
Fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas, authorities said. Canton Fire Department Capt. Brian Horton…
Read more »
Over the past several weeks there were at least three reports of Israeli attacks on Syrian targets, the latest coming Motzoei Shabbos, when Arab media reported that IDF planes struck…
Read more »
President Donald Trump said in a media interview to be aired Sunday that he believes China’s president has been putting pressure on North Korea as it pursues its missile and…
Read more »
As Israel celebrates its 69th Independence Day on Tuesday, UNESCO, the U.N. education and social agency, is likely to pass another anti-Israel resolution – this one declaring that Jerusalem is…
Read more »