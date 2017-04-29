Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11:26 pm |

The community of Five Towns was greatly saddened by the news of the passing of Harav Binyamin Kamenetzky, z”l, at the age of 93.

Rav Binyamin was born in 1923, the oldest son of Hagaon Harav Yaakov Kamenetsky, zt”l. He learned in Telz in Europe as a bachur before moving with his family to the United States in 1937, where he learned in Yeshivas Chofetz Chaim under the Rosh Yeshiva Hagaon Harav Dovid Leibowitz, zt”l, and later at Ner Yisroel, where the Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Harav Yaakov Yitzchak Ruderman, zt”l, was his father’s cousin.

He returned to New York and married the daughter of Harav Pinchus Eliyahu Spiegel zt”l, the Ostrove-Kalushiner Rebbe in the Bronx, and he became a rebbe in Yeshiva Toras Chaim in East New York which was founded by Rav Isaac Shmidman, z”l. One day, he met a child who’d traveled from Cedarhurst, and he realized that there was no yiddishkeit there. With his father’s blessing he moved to the Five Towns where he set out to build a Jewish community.

Rav Binyamin opened the Young Israel of Woodmere, and later the Yeshiva of South Shore—Yeshiva Toras Chaim and the Torah Academy for Girls, and he made the Five Towns into the flowering Jewish community that it is today.

He is survived by his choshuve siblings, Hagaon Harav Shmuel, Harav Noson and Mrs. Rivka Diskind, his children, Mrs. Sarah Knobel, Mrs. Esther Wilhelm, Mrs. Shani Lefkowitz, wife of Rav Simcha Lefkowitz, Rav Mordechai Kamenetzky, and Rav Tzvi Kamenetzky, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The levayah will take place on Sunday, at Yeshiva of South Shore, 1170 William Street, Hewlett, NY, at 10 A.M.

Yehi zichro baruch.