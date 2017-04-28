Sessions Talks Tough on Immigration, Gang Crime on Long Island

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm |

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) and with Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., at a news conference Friday in Central Islip, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked tough Friday on immigration enforcement and cracking down on the MS-13 street gang, in a speech to law-enforcement officials in Central Islip, Long Island.

The attorney general’s appearance Friday comes amid a spate of violence in two communities in Central Islip. The bodies of 11 people have been found in parks and vacant lots since last September. Police believe the killings are the work of MS-13.

Abraham Chaparro holds a photograph of his murdered stepson, Miguel Garcia-Moran, outside his home in Brentwood, N.Y., in September. The remains of Garcia-Moran, who had been reported missing seven months earlier, were found in September. (AP Photo/Claudia Torrens, File)

Sessions said that the Trump administration is standing firm on its commitment to enforce immigration laws. He also said that he is committed to helping law enforcement battle the street gangs.

He said that the killings on Long Island are an assault on law and safety, “and we’re not going to let it happen.”