Sources: London Terrorism Suspect Was on a Gaza Flotilla Ship in 2010

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 3:04 pm |

Forensic investigators search the scene after the terrorism-related arrest on Whitehall in Westminster in central London on Thursday. (Reuters/Neil Hall)

(Reuters/Hamodia) - A man arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist act on Thursday, carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office, was on a flotilla ship to Gaza raided by Israeli soldiers in 2010, sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

The 27-year-old man was arrested by armed counter-terrorism officers during a stop-and-search as part of an ongoing security operation, British police said.

No one was injured in the incident, and police said that knives had been recovered from the man, who was being monitored by British intelligence agents and counter-terrorism officers. He remains in custody on suspicion of terrorism offenses and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the suspect is Khalid Omar Ali from London.

Ali was on board the Mavi Marmara, part of a Turkish flotilla that was challenging an Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip when it was intercepted by the Israeli Defense Forces in May 2010, the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

After Israeli naval commandos boarded the ship, they were attacked by armed passengers and a fight ensued, in which nine Turkish passengers died.

However, one source close to the current investigation said that investigators believed that Ali’s involvement in the flotilla was entirely separate from whatever might have led up to Thursday’s incident.

A man who is identified as Ali also features on a video on an activist’s website from 2010. In the footage, he states that he was among a group who said they were held against their will by the captain of the Greek-managed ship Strofades IV when they tried to bring items by sea from Libya to Gaza some months after the Mavi Marmara incident. He also talks about joining the “Road to Hope” convoy, which sought to bring items to Gaza via Egypt in November 2010.