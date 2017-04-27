Security Forces on Alert for Palestinian “Day of Rage”

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm |

Israeli security forces quell a violent demonstration by Palestinians (not depicted) near the Jewish community of Beit El, north of Ramallah, on Thursday. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF units and other security forces have been put on alert for possible terror attacks following a declaration by Palestinians of a “Day of Rage” to take place on Friday to show solidarity with the hunger strike of prisoners in Israeli jails.

A number of violent incidents were already recorded on Thursday along the Green Line and in Yehudah and Shomron during various demonstrations, including: stoning of Israeli buses and private vehicles near Jericho, near Beit Haddasah in Chevron, in the Hizma area between Yerushalayim and towns in the Binyamin region, at the entrance to Beit El, and numerous other locations.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported, though there was considerable damage to property.