Report: President Trump to Recognize Yerushalayim as Israel’s Capital During Visit

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 1:36 pm |

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in February. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

YERUSHALAYIM - President Donald Trump plans to officially recognize Yerushalayim as the capital of Israel during his visit in the country expected in late May, according to Israeli media reports.

The declaration would be an historical departure from U.S. policy, which has maintained neutrality on the subject of sovereignty over the holy city.

The story, which first appeared on the front page of Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday, did not attribute it to any source, and has not been confirmed.

It also said, however, that Mr. Trump would not announce a move of the U.S. embassy to Yerushalayim during the trip.

The report already heightened intense speculation about the presidential trip. A large delegation, 25-strong, from the White House arrived in Yerushalayim on Thursday to “explore” the logistics of the trip, which itself has yet to be announced officially. The target date for the one-day visit is said to be May 22.

An Israeli source told Walla that President Trump would visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum during the May visit.