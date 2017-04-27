Regional Briefs – April 27, 2017

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:19 pm |

Guards at Rikers Jail Sue, Say City Making It Unsafe

NEW YORK – The nation’s largest municipal jail guard union sued New York City on Friday, saying recent sweeping changes in Riker’s Island jail have empowered violent inmates and endangered correction officers, The Associated Press reported. The suit alleged violence has increased 18 percent since the city instituted changes.

Sickly Snake Slithers Into Elementary School Classroom

PRINCETON, N.J. – A 4-foot-long sickly snake slithered into a Princeton classroom Tuesday, NJ.com reported. The female boa constrictor was in poor health. The third-graders named it “Cuddles” and are taking care of it.

NJ Police Confiscate Five Dozen Toy Guns

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Police confiscated 62 toy guns from a store since they appeared real, with the exception of orange tips at the end of the barrels, The Associated Press reported. Police said the tips are easily removed and that could lead people to perceive that the toys are real weapons.

Leak of Mulch Dye Turns Creek Bright Red

LANCASTER, N.Y. – A leak of 175 gallons of mulch dye Tuesday turned the waters of the miles-long Scajaquada Creek bright red, The Associated Press reported. Fisheries experts said the dye wouldn’t harm fish. The water started clearing up later Tuesday.

NY Reminds: Move Over For First Responders

ALBANY – New York state is launching a week-long campaign to remind motorists to move over for emergency vehicles. A 2011 law subjects drivers to fines and other penalties if they fail to slow down for police cars, firetrucks, ambulances and highway maintenance and construction vehicles.