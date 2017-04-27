Palestinians Riot in Protests Supporting Hunger Striking Prisoners

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 3:47 pm |

A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli troops during rioting in support of terrorist prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in Beit Lechem, Thursday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

RAMALLAH (AP/Hamodia) - Palestinians in Yehudah and Shomron held a general strike in support of hunger-striking prisoners held by Israel on Thursday.

In Ramallah, shops closed and public transport stopped running.

In Beit Lechem, protesters attacked Israeli soldiers with rocks and blocked roads in the city with rocks and burning tires. Soldiers responded with non-lethal riot dispersal equipment, including tear gas.

At Kever Rochel, police dispersed Palestinians who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the holy site. One policeman was slightly injured and required medical treatment.