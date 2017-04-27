Israeli Patriot Missiles Down Target over Golan Heights

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 3:28 pm |

Flames rising after an explosion near an airport west of Damascus, Syria, on Thursday. (Ghouta Media Center via AP)

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) - Israel’s Patriot anti-aircraft missile system shot down an aerial target over the Golan Heights on Thursday, the Israeli military said.

Israeli media said residents in Tzefas reported seeing two missiles being launched and of explosions occurring afterwards. It was initially unclear whether the target, which media said was an unmanned drone, was shot down over Syria or the Israeli Golan Heights.

The incident occurred hours after Syria accused Israel of striking a Hezbollah arms hub near Damascus airport, where supplies of weapons from Iran are sent regularly by air, a regional intelligence source said.