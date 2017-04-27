Family of Female Stabber Questioned

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 1:58 pm |

Weapons apprehended in an IDF raid. (IDF Spokesperson)

IDF soldiers early Thursday questioned members of the family of a female terrorist who attempted to stab IDF soldiers in Hevron Wednesday. The terrorist approached soldiers waving a knife, and lunged at soldiers, who neutralized here. She was taken into custody. Officials said that she may have been trying to prompt soldiers to shoot at her, in what has become an increasingly common tactic by Arab women to commit suicide.

IDF soldiers and Shabak agents overnight Wednesday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of arms in the Abu Dis neighborhood of Jerusalem. The workshop produced dozens of weapons a year. It included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 14 wanted security suspects in other areas in Judea and Samaria. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.