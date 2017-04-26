Regional Briefs – April 26, 2017

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 8:52 pm |

NYC to Install Air Conditioner In Every Public Classroom

NEW YORK – New York City has dedicated $29 million over the next five years to install air conditioners in all its public school classrooms. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that “countless parents” have raised the issue at town hall meetings. About 11,500 classrooms — 26 percent — currently lack AC.

Man Freed After Warrant Mistake Led to Arrest

NEWARK – Police said Monday they mistakenly arrested a man on a warrant for a murder charge even though he had already completed his jail sentence, The Associated Press reported. Omar Solomon, 30, was released. Police are trying to determine why the warrant was considered active.

Banned Yak Meat Smuggled In Sweaters Seized at JFK

NEW YORK – Customs agents at JFK Airport on Tuesday seized 300 pounds of banned yak meat smuggled in sweaters, pants and shawls from Nepal, a country affected by foot-and-mouth disease, NBC reported. The meat was destroyed.

NYC Has Sharp Increase In Homeless Students

NEW YORK – The number of NYC students who lived in homeless shelters for at least part of the last school year rose by 4,000 from the previous year for a total of 32,803 — a 15 percent increase, the Daily News reported. The number was highest in the Bronx.

Bias Crime, Felony Assaults On NYC Subways Increase

NEW YORK – Anti-Semitic graffiti is the top subway bias crime investigated so far this year by the NYPD, the Daily News reported. Of the 31 hate crimes that have happened in the subway system, 22 targeted Jews. There were only seven bias crimes committed during the same period last year.

Firefighter’s Widow Gets Help to Pay Off Mortgage

BRONX – The family of a firefighter who died last week while battling a blaze in Queens will have their mortgage paid off by the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Tower Foundation, The Associated Press reported. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused William Tolley, 42, to fall off the roof.