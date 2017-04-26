Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm |

The Flatbush community was saddened with the passing of Rebbetzin Nechama Doba Groner, a“h, the daughter of the Rav Nachum Dov Fishbein, z”l, and wife of Harav Shimon Groner, zt”l. She was 83.

She was born in 1934 in Chicago, following the untimely passing of her father Rav Nachum Dov Fishbein, z”l at the age of 36, to her mother Mrs. Miryam Devorah Fishbein, a”h, and she was given a name in remembrance of her father’s. Her great-grandfather had started the first minyan in Chicago, her grandfather – the first shul, and her father opened the first cheder. Their home was an ‘open house’ for Rabbanim, Roshei Yeshivos, Gedolei Torah and meshulachim who passed through the city. When Harav Elchanan Wasserman, zt”l, visited Chicago in the late 1930’s, he stayed at the Fishbein home. While there, he took a special interest in the children and taught young Nechama Doba the words of ‘Modeh Ani.’

The family later moved to Williamsburg for chinuch purposes, and all six daughter ultimately all married tremendous talmidei chachamim who left a great mark on Torah in America. Her husband was Harav Shimon Groner, zt”l, longtime mashgiach ruchni of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Berlin.

Rebbetzin Nechama Doba served for many years as the menaheles of the Bnos Yisroel girls’ school of Flatbush, a mentor and inspiration to hundreds and hundreds of girls over the course of generations.

Yehi zichrah baruch.