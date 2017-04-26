Officials: Major Cyber-Security Attack Prevented

Also Wednesday, IDF troops arrested a female Arab terrorist near the Tel Rumeida neighborhood of Chevron. The terrorist approached soldiers waving a knife and lunged at the soldiers, who neutralized her. The terrorist was taken into custody.
Officials said that she may have been trying to prompt soldiers to shoot at her, in what has become an increasingly common tactic by Arab women to commit suicide.
On Monday, an IDF soldier was lightly injured in a stabbing attack at the Kalandiya crossing north of Yerushalayim. The terrorist was neutralized. Officials said that they were taken by surprise by the terrorist, who approached the security guard as if she were about to ask a question, and suddenly pulled out the knife and stabbed her. Officials later said that the terrorist had been in a fight with her husband and had attacked the soldiers in the hopes that they would shoot and kill her.
Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.