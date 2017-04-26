Officials: Israelis Suffer From Lack of Vitamin D

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 10:38 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - Despite Israel’s hot sun, tens of thousands of residents are lacking in Vitamin D, according to the results of a major study taken in recent years. The study, extending back to 2012 and continuing through 2016, shows that over 100,000 Israelis have a significant lack of the vitamin.

Health funds (HMOs) generally do not check blood samples for Vitamin D deficiency, because it is too expensive a test, according to Dr. Yoav Dickstein of the Leumit Health Fund. The results of the study could change that, he said. In addition, the Health Ministry said in a statement that it is aware of the problem and is considering numerous solutions, including adding Vitamin D to foods as a supplement.

Vitamin D is an essential element in numerous bodily functions, especially for bone development. The best way to acquire Vitamin D is by exposure to the sun, preferably in the summer when it is hot. As to why there is such a shortage of Vitamin D among a significant number of Israelis, theories include the prevalence of indoor office work during daylight hours, and among chareidim a lack of exposure due to clothing strictures. In any event, the Ministry highly recommends that Israelis spend at least some time outdoors, especially on sunny days.