Jewish Group Calls for Extraditon of Bomb Hoaxer

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm |

The Israeli teen who was arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centers. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

YERUSHALAYIM - The American Jewish Congress (AJC) has called upon Israel to reverse its decision turning down a request from the United States to extradite an Israeli-American teen accused of making hundreds of bomb threats.

Israeli prosecutors filed a lengthy indictment against the 18-year-old at about the same time he was indicted in Florida on many of the same charges. The Justice Ministry explained that since he is a resident of Ashkelon and the crimes were committed in ten countries besides the U.S., it was appropriate that he be tried in Israel.

AJC president Jack Rosen issued a statement arguing for a trial in the U.S.:

“The American Jewish Congress calls for the suspect who threatened Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) in America and across the world to be deported from Israel to the United States of America as soon as possible.

“Many of the high profile attacks took place here; it is the incidents in America that gained the most exposure and it is vital that we are able to try the perpetrator. Israel has worked with the U.S.A. over many years to stop anti-Semitism. Nothing would send a stronger message to those who are planning anti-Semitic attacks than to extradite the teenager and allow the trial to take place in front of the world’s media. As things stand, the danger is that it appears that Israel has something to hide if the alleged offender is tried in Israel under a gagging order, as is currently the case.”

Israeli authorities have so far not permitted the name of the teen to be published.