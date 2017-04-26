Construction Begins to Revamp ‘Avenue F Park’

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 8:47 pm |

A map of the proposed changes to the Avenue F Park. (NYC Parks Department)

BROOKLYN - Construction began Tuesday on the park located on Avenue F and McDonald Avenue that will greatly expand it when repairs are finished next year.

Most the space in the park, officially called the De Gilio playground, is currently taken up by a barely-used hockey rink. The city’s Parks Department is getting rid of that, expanding the playground over the park’s entire area.

The $2.8 million plan will be paid for by taxpayer funds secured by the mayor’s office and Councilman David Greenfield. It is the only park in the Kensington area and is heavily used by children on Yamim Tovim and in the summer.

The playground is named for Deputy Inspector Joseph DiGilio, who died in 1986 after a career of more than 30 years in the New York City Police Department’s 70th precinct.