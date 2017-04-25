Turkey Condemns European Rights Body Decision to Put It on Notice

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 7:56 am |

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it strongly condemned the “unjust decision” of a European rights body to put it on a monitoring watchlist, adding that Ankara was left with no choice but to reconsider its relations with the body.

“Deciding to reopen the monitoring procedure on Turkey … under the guidance of malicious circles at the PACE is a disgrace to this organ, which claims to be the cradle of democracy,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that xenophobia and Islamophobia were “spreading with violence” across Europe.

The Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) has put Turkey on a monitoring watchlist, citing concerns over what they say is the stifling of dissent and rights violations under President Tayyip Erdogan as he concentrates power.