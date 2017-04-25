Tefillos Urged as Hagaon Harav Steinman Hospitalized for Checkups

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 4:21 am |

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita (R) visits Hagaon Harav Ahron Leib Steinman, shlita, at his house on Chol Hamoed. (JDN)

YERUSHALAYIM - Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, was taken to the intensive-care unit of Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Tuesday morning, after not feeling well overnight.

Family members of the Rosh Yeshivah reported that he would be undergoing a number of checkups and based on their results, the doctors will decide on the continuation of treatment.

Many thousands came to the home of the Rosh Yeshivah over Chol Hamoed Pesach to receive his brachos.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.