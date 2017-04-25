Hamas Cash Smuggler Caught at Allenby Crossing

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 4:27 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Shin Bet announced on Tuesday that, as part of its ongoing campaign to crack down on terrorist smuggling, a Palestinian was apprehended while attempting to bring cash into Yehudah and Shomron for Hamas operations.

Ez Aldin Darabiyeh, 22, a resident of Chevron/Yatir, was recently arrested at the Allenby Crossing while attempting to smuggle approximately 10,000 Jordanian dinars ($14,000) in Hamas funds into Yehudah and Shomron for use in financing terrorist activity.

The Shin Bet noted that this arrest followed several other cases in which attempts to smuggle large sums of money and explosives to Hamas in Gaza were foiled in recent months.