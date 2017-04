Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 7:58 am |

Two of the eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are brought to prosecutor by two policemen in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis, Greece, July 17, 2016. (Reuters/Giannis Moisiadis/Intimenews)

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek court ruled on Tuesday against the extradition of three of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece last July following a failed coup attempt against the Ankara government.

Greece’s top court blocked the extradition of all eight in January, angering Turkey which then issued a second extradition request.

Turkey alleges the men were involved in efforts to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan and has demanded they be sent back.