Business Briefs – April 25, 2017

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 7:12 pm |

Big Unwind Begins: Republicans Target Crisis Financial Rules

WASHINGTON (AP) – Emboldened by a business-friendly president, Republicans in Congress are moving to unwind the stricter regulations that took effect after the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. A House committee takes up legislation Wednesday that would defang the tighter rules.

Insurer Centene Commits to Shaky ACA Exchanges for 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Health insurer Centene says enrollment from the Affordable Care Act’s troubled insurance exchanges has swelled, and it’s ready to return next year, even as competitors waver and President Donald Trump warns of the law’s demise. The Medicaid coverage specialist said Tuesday that it covered nearly 1.2 million people through the exchanges at the end of the first quarter, up 74 percent from 683,000 in last year’s quarter, and it wouldn’t rule out more growth.

U.S. New-Home Sales Climb To 8-Month High in March

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sales of new homes shot up in March to the fastest pace in 8 months, as more Americans are upgrading their houses in a positive sign for the broader economy. Sales are running 12 percent higher during the first three months of this year than during the same period in 2016. Homebuilding helps to feed growth across the economy.