Sweden Arrests Second Suspect Over Deadly Truck Attack

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 6:03 am |

Police in central Stockholm in the area of the crime scene on April 8, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store. (TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via Reuters)

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police said they had arrested a second suspect linked to the deadly truck attack in Stockholm this month.

The unnamed person was detained on Sunday on the order of prosecutors, the force said, without going into further details on the suspected offense.

Four people were killed and 15 injured when a truck plowed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in the center of the capital on April 7.

The suspected driver, an Uzbek asylum seeker named by police as Rakhmat Akilov, is already in custody.

Police said the second arrest had followed the examination of unspecified material gathered after the attack.