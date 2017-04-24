Pesach Cleaning Yields NIS 7M Winning Ticket

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10:45 am |

A lottery ticket salesman sits in his booth in central Yerushalayim. (Mendy Hechtman/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Although for most people the reward of a kosher l’Pesach home after hours of difficult cleaning is a sufficient reward, a 65-year-old woman from Afula saw somewhat greater results from her efforts: In her cleaning chores, she discovered a forgotten lottery form that turned out to be worth NIS 7 million (about $1.8 million).

The lottery draw she had won was from March 28th, according to officials from the Israel Lottery (Mifal Hapayis). She had apparently bought the ticket and forgotten about it, unaware that she had struck it rich by choosing all seven numbers in the draw correctly. During her Pesach cleaning, she found the ticket and set it aside – and last week, one of her sons checked the numbers and discovered that she had indeed won the prize.

The 65-year-old woman has a large family, including numerous grandchildren, as well as a lot of debt. She plans to pay off the debt and distribute some of the money to her family members – and continue to do the same volunteer work with the elderly that she had been doing until now.