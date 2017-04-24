New Airlines to Israel Provides More European Options, Says Minister

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 2:34 am |

The departure screen in the departure terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Travelers seeking a cheap ticket to Europe – including Rome, Frankfurt and numerous destinations in Russia – have a new option, as Armenian Airlines begins flights to Israel. The relatively new company will fly travelers to and from Yerevan for $224 (25 kg suitcase included), and from there travelers can connect to other Armenian flights to a variety of destinations, including, if they are true adventure-seekers, Beirut and Tehran.

The company was founded in November 2015, and has been in extended talks since nearly the beginning with Israeli officials to fly here. The goal, airline officials said, is to increase Israeli tourism in Armenia, an independent country that was formerly part of the Soviet Union, and to help develop the economy there.

Expanding its service in Israel, meanwhile, is Ural Airlines, a Russian company that flies to and from Zukvosky Airport outside Moscow. The airline has until now run flights to and from Eilat, and will now begin flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport. Commenting on the expansion, Transport Minister Yisrael Katz said that he would continue to work on agreements to bring more foreign carriers to Israel in order to further drive down the cost of travel.