Sessions Praises NYPD After ‘Soft on Crime’ Controversy

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 8:44 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Sunday that the NYPD has developed “some of the best” policing techniques ever and should be studied, just days after the Justice Department chastised New York City for a “soft on crime” stance.

The Republican told ABC that the Justice Department statement was in reference to the city’s so-called sanctuary city policy that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities, but praised the city’s law enforcement for efforts to make the city safer.

“We want to improve law enforcement in America. Half of the murders in New York are gang-related. Many of those are people — gangs who have illegal aliens involved in them,” Sessions said. “So why would you not want to deport those and make the city even safer?”

City officials had strongly criticized the original statement, with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill saying that it was “absolutely ludicrous” and noting that violent crime is continuing to fall and the number of shootings last year was the lowest since records began being kept.