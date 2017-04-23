Israel-China Construction Deal Reportedly Excludes Yehudah and Shomron

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 6:57 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) - Israel and China have signed a deal to bring Chinese construction workers to Israel, but the workers will reportedly be barred from building in Yehudah and Shomron at China’s insistence.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Sunday, the deal ensures they will work in areas “agreed upon by both sides that take into consideration their safety and well-being.”

He would not elaborate but Israeli media reported this as meaning the workers will not be working in territory over the Green Line.