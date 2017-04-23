Fatah Official: ‘Arab Spring An Israeli Plot’

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 4:22 am |

Egyptian soldiers clear debris near a mosque in Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. Egyptian authorities on Thursday raised the death toll to several hundred from clashes the previous day between police and supporters of ousted Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi. Violence has swept much of the country, leading the government to declare a nationwide state of emergency. (AP Photo/Ahmed Gomaa)

The Arab Spring, which has shaken old-line governments and ruling families across the Muslim world, is a conspiracy by Israel to lessen the power and influence of the Muslim world, and divert attention away from the Palestinian issue, according to a top Palestinian Authority official. “It is all an Israeli plot to take away the world’s attention from the Palestinians,” said Tawfik Tirawi, a top Fatah official and a member of the PA government. “They want to remove the Palestinians from the world’s agenda.”

The Arab Spring, in which revolutions sprang up based on dissatisfaction of residents with their repressive, economically backwards regimes and societies, is credited with upending the governments of Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and Bahrain, and to a lesser extent Morocco and Jordan. Major protests in each of these countries has led to either revolution, civil war, regime change or significant reforms by existing governments to quell unrest.

A population that is worried about its own safety – or its ability to feed itself – is in no condition to deal with political matters, and that was Israel’s aim in promoting, encouraging, and/or directing – Tirawi did not give details – the Arab Spring. “Its aim with this secret plot all along was to cause friction in the Muslim world, in order to control its agenda.” Off the agenda now is the Palestinian issue – exactly as Israel planned. “Now the Palestinian issue is the last thing the Arabs are worried about,” he added.

Tirawi, also known as Muhammad Hussein, is the former head of intelligence in the PA, and is considered one of the top security advisors to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas.