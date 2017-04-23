Arab Media Reports Fresh Israeli Strike on Syrian Side of Golan

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 4:18 am |

Israeli soldiers stand on top of a tank and an armored personnel carrier (APC) as they take part in an exercise in the Golan Heights, March 20, 2017. (Reuters/Baz Ratner/File photo)

Reports in Arab media Sunday morning said that Israeli forces had attacked targets on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. The targets were in the same general area that Israeli forces were said to have attacked on Friday, after three Syrian missiles landed on the Israeli side of the border. Israel has not commented on the Sunday report.

IDF forces late Friday returned fire over the Golan border at forces that fired into Israel Friday afternoon. Several Syrian soldiers were reportedly killed in that action. Three mortar shells fell and exploded in Israel Friday afternoon. No injuries or damage were reported. The IDF said that it would continue to respond to threats against Israelis, and would not tolerate any compromise of Israeli sovereignty.

Over the weekend, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.