Trump Says Paris Attack Will Influence France’s Election

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 1:49 pm |

President Donald Trump, shown here speaking during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is predicting that the latest terror attack in Paris will have a “big effect” on voters there.

“Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!” he tweeted early Friday morning.

On Thursday, a terrorist in Paris used an automatic weapon to shoot police officers in the center of the Champs-Elysees boulevard. One officer was killed, as was the terrorist, and Islamic State claimed responsibility. Two officers and a tourist were injured.

The outcome of France’s presidential election is being closely watched for signs that Europe is moving toward nationalist candidates who advocate restrictive immigration policies and the European Union’s dissolution. The top two candidates from Sunday’s vote in France will progress to a winner-takes-all May 7 runoff.