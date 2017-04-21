Power Outage at Manhattan Subway Station at 7th Ave. and 53rd St. Causes Massive Delays

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 12:11 pm |

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - An hours-long power outage at the subway station at 7th Avenue and 53rd Street in Manhattan caused massive delays and is affecting service at a dozen New York City subway lines.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the power went out around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the station. Con Edison and transit crews are working to determine what triggered the outage.

MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said some passengers were initially stranded on trains.

Stations were packed. A passenger from Brooklyn told WCBS his 30-minute commute took two hours.

The MTA said the situation was the “result of a Con Edison power issue.” But utility spokesman Bob McGee said that the cause hadn’t been pinpointed and that Con Edison isn’t the only power source there. McGee said no work was being done before the outage and there were no “obvious problems” in Con Edison’s system.

Following is the current service status, according to the MTA:

The 7th Ave./53rd St. station is closed.

Service on the B and D trains has resumed with extensive delays, bypassing 7th Ave./53rd St. in both directions.

There is limited service on the E between World Trade Center and Parsons Blvd.-Archer Ave. bypassing 7th Ave./53rd St. in both directions.

Delays are expected in both directions on the following lines: A, C, D, E, F, G, J, M, N, Q, R.

As an alternative, for service between Queens and Manhattan, riders are encouraged to use the R and 7 lines.

The Long Island Rail Road is cross-honoring at the following stations: Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av, Kew Gardens-Union Tpke, Forest Hills-71 Av, 61 St-Woodside and 34 St-Penn Station.

Travel updates are available at the MTA website at http://www.mta.info/status/subway/BDFM/24879840