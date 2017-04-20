Want up-to-the-
כ"ד ניסן תשע"ז - ט׳ בעומר
| Thursday, April 20, 2017
Hamodia
Community
Preparations in Meron for Lag BaOmer in Full Swing
Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 3:20 am |
Newly erected tents in Meron, near the
kever
of Rashbi. The tents were set up on Wednesday, in anticipation of the huge crowd for Lag BaOmer. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Unloading the containers for the tents. (Ohr HaRashbi)