Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 8:31 pm |

New York City Fire Department firefighter William Tolley. (New York City Fire Department via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City firefighter fell several stories while battling a fire in Queens and later died.

It happened at a five-story apartment building at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the firefighter was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The fire was brought under control at about 3 p.m.