IDF: Gaza Cancer Patients Tried to Smuggle Explosives Into Israel

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 2:02 am |

Palestinians waiting to cross into Gaza at the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - A major terror attack was, b’chasdei Shamayim, averted Wednesday when IDF soldiers stationed at the Erez Crossing from Gaza seized explosives that were hidden in tubes labeled “medical materials.” They belonged to two sisters, residents of the Gaza Strip, who were entering Israel for medical treatment. The two were headed for Tel Aviv to be treated for cancer.

A preliminary investigation by the Shin Bet indicated that the explosives were sent by Hamas. It is believed that they were to be used in Hamas terrorist attacks in the near future. Officials said that it was just one more example of the ongoing efforts by terrorist organizations based in the Gaza Strip, especially Hamas, to exploit Israel’s humanitarian initiatives and the medical assistance that it provides to residents of the Gaza Strip, in order to perpetrate attacks in Israel. The sisters have been arrested, and are being questioned by officials.

Defense Ministry Crossings Authority Director Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Kamil Abu Rokon commended the Erez Crossing security inspectors for thwarting the smuggling of explosives into Israel. “To our regret, it has been proven again that Gaza Strip-based terrorists are continuing their efforts to exploit the humanitarian channel in order to carry out attacks in Israel. The security inspectors acted exactly as expected, with exemplary professionalism,” he said.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.