Hezbollah Treats Lebanese Journalists to Border Tour

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 9:11 am |

A view of Metulla, an Israeli town near the border with Lebanon, and Mount Hermon in the background. (Adiel-lo)

YERUSHALAYIM - Hezbollah on Thursday said that Israel was too “unnerved” to start a war with the terror organization this year. “All the signs point to the fact that Israel is frightened, and is not likely to decide to act aggressively against Lebanon at this time. Obviously they are not doing this for their health, but because they realize that a war with Lebanon will lead to major losses for them.”

The comment came in the context of a tour for Lebanese journalists along the Lebanese border with Israel. The purpose of the tour, a spokesperson for the terror group said, was to point out Israel’s weak points, as well as “locations where Israel spies on Lebanon.”

The journalists were taken to the south Lebanese village of Alma a-Shaab, with leaders of the terror tour pointing out “the Palestinian cities and towns that the Israeli enemy occupied and defiled in 1948.” The tour leaders pointed out specific sites, including communities, farms and IDF bases, naming them and citing specific facts about them, both historic and modern, as well as naming top IDF officers in charge of the bases.

The tour leaders took questions as well, with one journalist asking when the next war would be. “It’s not up to us,” said the terror group officials. “We are a military force and we are subject to the orders of the leadership. We are not concerned about the possibility of a war, and neither are we frightened of the possibility – we actually seek it. If we are forced into it, we will deal with it.”

Israeli officials did not comment on the tour, but one source told Channel Two that the amount of information that Hezbollah had about Israel was “a matter of concern. An investigation may be needed to determine if they are getting help from someone on our side of the border.”