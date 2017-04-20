Armored Truck Robbers Were Left Holding the Bag — and It was Empty

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 7:51 pm |

D.C. police said they are looking for three men who were involved in the robbery of an armored truck in Washington on Wednesday. They ended up with an empty money bag. (Courtesy of D.C. police)

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) - They had big guns – assault-style rifles, to be exact – to rob an armored truck. And they escaped. But for the alleged robbers, there was one problem: The bag they nabbed was empty.

D.C. police said the three men “obtained no money” in the robbery of an armored truck Wednesday just before noon along Fifth Street NW.

One of the armored truck’s guards walked into a business carrying an empty cash bag. Two men got out of a black car – possibly a four-door Dodge or Chrysler – and walked up to him, assault rifles in hand, according to police.

The men, wearing ski masks, ordered the guard to the ground and took the bag before fleeing in the car. Police officers later found the bag about three blocks away in the 300 block of Kennedy Street NW.

One suspect is black, about 6-feet-1, wearing a tan sweater, dark pants and armed with an assault-style rifle. Another suspect is black, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, also armed.

Police gave no description of the third man.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Those with information should call (202) 727-9009.