Report: Briton’s Murderer Was Released From Psychiatric Facility Day Before Attack

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 4:59 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Palestinian who murdered Hannah Bladon, a 20-year-old British exchange student, on Friday, was ordered by an Israeli judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation Wednesday after his background of mental illness came to light, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The accused, Jamil Tamimi, 57, of east Yerushalayim’s Ras al-Amud neighborhood, had been discharged just the day before the attack from a psychiatric facility, where he was detained for violent behavior, Walla News reported.

At his court hearing, Tamimi confessed to stabbing Bladon to death, although he claimed he “didn’t mean it” and went on to apologize to the victim’s family. The judge extended his remand for 10 days.

According to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), several weeks ago Tamimi attempted suicide by swallowing a razor at Kfar Shaul Mental Health Center in Yerushalayim, and showed signs of aggression and hostility.

During questioning, Tamimi told officers that he intended to be killed by Israeli soldiers in the attack.