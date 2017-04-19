As Rail Woes Persist, Christie Mum on Tunnel Project He Axed

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 5:01 pm |

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEWARK, N.J. - Recent train disruptions in New York have focused attention on a rail tunnel project shut down by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 2010 that would’ve been nearing completion now.

The Republican governor didn’t answer questions on the matter at a news conference Wednesday to urge more federal funding for a new tunnel. Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker bristled that it’s past time to assign blame.

Christie killed the original project over cost overrun concerns. The project would’ve added a second tunnel between New York and New Jersey to augment a 110-year-old tunnel.

Northeast Corridor commuters have endured two derailments and other delays in recent weeks.

Funding for the new tunnel project could be in jeopardy under Republican President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

Christie and Booker say they’ve invited Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for a visit.