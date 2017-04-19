New York Awards $13M to Combat Violent Crime

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 4:04 am |

(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is awarding more than $13 million to help law enforcement agencies combat gun violence.

The money will go to 20 police departments in the 17 counties participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative. The counties report 83 percent of the violent crime outside of New York City.

A dozen counties received funding to specifically target gun violence. Those are Albany, Erie, Monroe, Westchester, Onondaga, Suffolk, Nassau, Schenectady, Orange, Niagara, Oneida and Dutchess counties.

Five others were awarded grants to target aggravated assaults. Those are Ulster, Chautauqua, Rockland, Rensselaer and Broome counties.