Gaza Cancer Patient Caught Smuggling Explosives Into Israel

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 3:34 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A cancer patient from Gaza was caught Wednesday attempting to smuggle explosives into Israel hidden in tubes labeled “medical materials.”

The tubes were discovered during a security check at the Erez crossing by Defense Ministry inspectors.

Entry into Israel had been approved for the patient and her sister for the purpose of obtaining cancer treatment.

A preliminary Shin Bet investigation revealed that the explosives were sent by Hamas. It is believed that they were to be used in Hamas terrorist attacks in the near future.

Defense Ministry Crossings Authority Director Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Kamil Abu Rokon commended the Erez Crossing security inspectors for thwarting the smuggling, while deploring the exploitation of humane policy for terrorist aims.

“To our regret, it has been proven again that Gaza Strip-based terrorists are continuing their efforts to exploit the humanitarian channel in order to carry out attacks in Israel. The security inspectors acted exactly as expected, with exemplary professionalism,” he said.