Another Judge Seeks Halt to Courthouse Immigration Arrests

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 5:16 pm |

New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

TRENTON, N.J. - Another high-ranking judge is asking the Trump administration to avoid immigration arrests at state courthouses.

New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner noted in a letter dated Wednesday to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that federal immigration officials recently arrested two people in New Jersey courthouses. Rabner says such arrests could cause witnesses to stay silent or domestic abuse victims to avoid court.

Rabner wants Kelly to add courthouses to a list of sensitive locations — like houses of worship and schools — recognized by immigration officials.

Rabner didn’t include more details on the arrests. A message left with Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasn’t immediately returned.

The letter comes after California’s chief justice issued a similar request last month. Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have defended the practice.