Thousands at Kabbalat Pnei Rabo Event of Shas in Yerushalayim

Thousands attend the Shas bi-annual Kabbalat Pnei Rabo event, led by the members of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, at Yerushalayim’s Teddy Stadium on Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Rishon Letzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef speaks at the event. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Head of the Shas party Rabbi Aryeh Deri speaks. To the right is Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen, Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)