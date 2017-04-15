Rav Yehudah Feldman, Z”l, of London

Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm |

The large crowd at the levayah, late Motzoei Shabbos, in London. (Mechi Davis)

The worldwide Vizhnitz community, and the chareidi community in London in particular, was struck with the petirah on Shabbos of noted baal chessed Rav Yehudah Avraham Eiber Feldman, z”l, son of noted Vizhnitz askan, yblch”t, Rav Chaim Moshe Feldman, at the age of 50.

As a bachur, Reb Yiddel, as he was fondly known, learned in the Vizhnitz yeshivah in Bnei Brak. During those years, he founded a close relationship with the Yeshuos Moshe of Vizhnitz, zy”a.

After his marriage, he settled in London, near his parents. Reb Yiddel was noted for his tzedakah and chessed, always willing to help anyone in need.

Reb Yiddel was diagnosed with a serious illness just under two years ago. He was hospitalized many times, and on Shabbos Hagadol his condition took for the worse and was rushed to hospital. He was niftar on Shabbos Chol Hamoed, and the levayah was held late on Motzoei Shabbos from his home in London’s Stamford Hill to the Enfield cemetery. Despite the late hour, a very large crowd gathered to pay their last respects to Reb Yiddel.

Shivah will be observed after Pesach.

Reb Yiddel is survived by, lhbch”l, his parents, wife and ten children, six of whom aren’t married yet, as well as a devastated family, kehillah and friends.

Yehi zichro baruch.

A fuller tribute will appear after Pesach.