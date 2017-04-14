Detained Afghan Family Gets Permanent U.S. Resident Status

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 1:45 am |

An international traveler arrives after President Donald Trump’s executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 30. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

SEATTLE (AP) - Lawyers say an Afghan family of five who traveled to the United States on special visas and were detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March have received status as permanent residents under their original visas.

The family’s lawyers said Thursday night the family had final interviews with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington state on Thursday.

The mother, father and their three young sons, including a baby, arrived at the airport March 2 for a connecting flight to Washington state, where they plan to settle.

Instead, U.S. immigration officials detained them and split them up.

Lawyers said the family had obtained immigrant visas given to foreigners who work for the U.S. military in their countries.

Government officials previously declined to discuss the family’s situation.