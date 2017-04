Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:12 am |

Birkas Kohanim at the Kosel, Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Tens of thousands of people gathered at the Kosel Thursday morning for the traditional mass Birkas Kohanim event, held on Chol Hamoed of Pesach and Sukkos, on the first day of Chol Hamoed for the Diaspora.

Thousands of police and soldiers were on duty to prevent attacks on the mispallelim, and baruch Hashem, no security events were reported.